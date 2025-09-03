‘Immediate relief needed’: Rahul Gandhi appeals to PM Modi over flood devastation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately announce a special relief package for flood-affected states, including Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, while stressing the need to accelerate rescue and relief operations.

“Modi Ji, the floods in Punjab have caused devastating destruction. The situation in Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal, and Uttarakhand is also extremely worrying” the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha wrote in Hindi, sharing a video message on X,

He added, “In such difficult times, your attention and the active help of the central government are extremely necessary. Thousands of families are struggling to save their homes, lives, and loved ones.”

Calling for urgent government intervention, Rahul further urged, “I urge that an immediate announcement be made for a special relief package for these states, especially for the farmers – and that relief and rescue operations be expedited.”

In his video message, Rahul reiterated the demand, saying, “It is saddening to see people struggle to save their families. Modi Ji, it is the responsibility of the government to protect people. Immediately prepare a special relief package for the protection of these people.”

मोदी जी, पंजाब में बाढ़ ने भयंकर तबाही मचाई है। जम्मू-कश्मीर, हिमाचल और उत्तराखंड में भी स्थिति बेहद चिंताजनक है।



ऐसे मुश्किल समय में आपका ध्यान और केंद्र सरकार की सक्रिय मदद अत्यंत आवश्यक है। हज़ारों परिवार अपने घर, जीवन और अपनों को बचाने के लिए संघर्ष कर रहे हैं।



मैं आग्रह… pic.twitter.com/P0o2TM8OOl — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 3, 2025

The appeal comes as relentless rains have battered north India over the past few weeks, triggering flash floods, cloudbursts, and widespread devastation.

Swollen rivers have inundated low-lying areas, disrupted road and rail traffic, and forced schools to close.

Punjab is witnessing its worst floods since 1988, with the Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers overflowing along with seasonal rivulets. Twelve districts have been affected, 29 lives lost, and more than 2.56 lakh people impacted.

In Himachal Pradesh, two women died on Tuesday as heavy rains triggered landslides and flash floods, closing over 1,000 roads.

An orange alert has been issued for Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur and Kinnaur districts.

In Shimla, all government and private educational institutions, including coaching and nursing centres, have been ordered shut due to the high risk of landslides.

Uttarakhand also faced heavy showers on Tuesday, further worsening conditions in the hill state.