IMD forecasts light rain in Arunachal over next 72 hours, heavy showers likely during weekend

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday forecast light to moderate rainfall across Arunachal Pradesh in the first half of the week, with the likelihood of heavy showers in some eastern districts by the weekend.

According to the daily weather report provided by the meteorological centre here, light to moderate rain occurred at a few places in the state during the past 24 hours.

During the day, Ziro and Bomdila registered 2 cm of rain each, while Tawang and Dirang received 2 cm and 1 cm, respectively.

On Tuesday, a generally cloudy sky with light rain is expected at a few places.

The IMD said maximum temperatures will remain 4 to 5 degrees Celsius above normal across the state.

For Itanagar, the maximum and minimum temperatures have been forecast at 31 degree Celsius and 26 degree Celsius, respectively, while Pasighat is expected to record 29 degree Celsius and 23 degree Celsius.

On September 3, light to moderate rainfall is likely in West Kameng, East Kameng, Papum Pare, Siang, and Lower Subansiri districts, while isolated rainfall is forecast in Tawang, Kra Daadi, and Shi Yomi districts.

On September 4, scattered to fairly widespread rain is projected in central and western parts of the state, including Papum Pare, West Siang, and East Siang. On September 5, light to moderate rain is likely to continue at a few places, the IMD said.

On September 6, heavy rain is likely at isolated places, particularly in eastern districts such as Changlang, Tirap, and Longding. On September 7, heavy rain is likely at isolated places across the state.

