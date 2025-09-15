MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
IMD forecasts easing rains in Arunachal from Tuesday after days of intense downpour

Thunderstorms with heavy showers may persist in a few districts, but conditions likely to improve markedly by Thursday

PTI Published 15.09.25, 01:20 PM
A view shows the Siang river in Parong, Siang district, Arunachal Pradesh

A view shows the Siang river in Parong, Siang district, Arunachal Pradesh Reuters File photo

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a gradual decline in rainfall activity across Arunachal Pradesh from Tuesday onwards, offering relief after several days of intense showers.

According to the weather bulletin issued by the meteorological centre here on Monday, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and heavy to very heavy rainfall are likely at isolated places, particularly in Anjaw, East Kameng, West Siang, Siang, Upper Siang and Lower Dibang Valley districts.

The IMD cautioned residents against possible waterlogging, traffic disruption, and minor landslides.

By Wednesday, the intensity of showers is expected to ease further, though thunderstorms with heavy rain remain likely in a few areas.

Weather conditions are projected to improve significantly from Thursday, with no major warnings in place.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

