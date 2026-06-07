'If he can stop a war, why not paper leaks?': Dipke urges PM Modi to act on exam controversies, seeks Pradhan's exit

It is the responsibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign for exam-related lapses, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke said on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference a day after his newly-formed outfit held a protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital seeking Pradhan's resignation over the NEET-UG 206 paper leak as well as issues being faced in the CBSE on-screen marking (OSM) mechanism, Dipke stressed on the need to ask questions.

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The system will become proper only when the youth raise their voice, he said.

Dipke also claimed that the protest held at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday drew a strong response, with nearly 7,000 participants, and said the movement would now be taken across the country.

The CJP founder returned to his home in the MIDC Waluj area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, Maharashtra, on Sunday morning, where he was received by family members.

He had arrived in India on Saturday morning from the United States and was seen exiting the airport holding a copy of B.R. Ambedkar’s autobiography.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has extended public support to the movement, was also seen beside Dipke during the protest.

"Merely voting once in five years is not politics. People must ask questions to those for whom they have voted," he said.

When asked about why he did not speak about PM Modi (during the Jantar Mantar agitation), Dipke said, "If accountability (for the exam lapses) is not getting fixed, it is the responsibility of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan." If he can stop the war between Russia and Ukraine, can't he stop the paper leak, Dipke further asked.

Asserting that the Jantar Mantar protest had shown that Gen Z was not afraid, he said youth must raise their voices against wrongs.

The youth of the country is getting "ruined" as they are neither getting employment nor are their exams being conducted properly, he claimed. The agitation will continue till Pradhan resigns, Dipke added.

"Because questions are not asked, paper leaks continue to take place," he said.

Exuding confidence in the support he was getting from the youth, Dipke said his parents fear for him but he has told them he is not alone now.

Talking about future plans would be too early since the CJP's movement is just 15 days old, Dipke added.

At a press briefing in the national capital, CJP representatives said they would wait a week for the Centre to either remove Pradhan from his post or for him to step down voluntarily, failing which they would initiate a nationwide agitation.