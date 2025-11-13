IAPSCON 2025 in Puri highlights innovations in paediatric surgery and birth defect care

The 51st annual conference and 60th diamond jubilee celebration of the Indian Association of Paediatric Surgeons (IAPSCON-2025) concluded on Monday, marking a milestone in advancing paediatric surgical care in India and beyond.

The landmark event, hosted by the department of paediatric surgery, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, in collaboration with the IAPS Odisha Chapter, was held in Puri.

Over 500 delegates, including eminent surgeons, researchers, academicians and trainees from across India and abroad, attended the four-day conference. The discussions centred on improving early diagnosis and surgical management of congenital anomalies — a leading cause of infant morbidity and mortality in India. Experts highlighted that timely surgical interventions could significantly improve survival and quality of life for affected children.

The conference theme, “Paediatric Surgeon for Birth Defects: A Road Towards Developed Nation,” reaffirmed IAPSCON’s commitment to promoting continuous learning, research, and technological innovation in paediatric surgery. The scientific sessions featured advances in minimally invasive and robotic surgery, fetal interventions, paediatric urology, oncology, trauma care and neonatal surgery.

Hands-on workshops, including endo trainer on wheels, robotic workshop on wheels, bronchoscopy, urodynamics and meta-analysis, provided valuable training for young surgeons. Delegates also discussed the importance of multidisciplinary collaboration, policy support and investment in specialised paediatric care infrastructure.

The event was held under the aegis of the Indian Association of Paediatric Surgeons, led by president Dr Sumitra Kumar Biswas and secretary general Dr Vikesh Agrawal, with support from the Odisha Chapter.