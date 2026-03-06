MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 06 March 2026

IAF Sukhoi Su-30 MKI goes missing in Assam’s Karbi Anglong during routine sortie

Fighter jet from Jorhat loses radar contact in evening as search and rescue teams move into dense hills after locals report loud explosion and fire

Umanand Jaiswal Published 06.03.26, 06:50 AM
IAF Sukhoi Su-30 MKI missing Assam

A Sukhoi Su-30MKI during a demonstration in Jaisalmer in February.  PTI file picture

A Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft that was on a routine sortie was reported missing in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district around 7.42pm on Thursday.

A defence public relations officer issued a statement at 9.41pm, saying: “An IAF Su-30 MKI is reported overdue. The aircraft had taken off from Jorhat, Assam, and was last in contact at 7.42pm. Further details are being ascertained. A search-and-rescue mission has been initiated.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In an earlier message, the PRO had said: “One SUKHOI 30 missing from radar contact. Air Force team launched to ascertain the facts.”

A state government official from Karbi Anglong told The Telegraph that there were reports of a “loud sound being heard followed by fire rising from a hillock”.

“The affected area is far away from habitation. It has dense vegetation. Everything will become clear in the morning,” the official said.

Locals, sources said, heard a loud explosion around 7.30pm from the nearby hills in Chokihola. Search and rescue teams have reached the area, which falls under Chokihola police station in the Bokajan sub-division of Karbi Anglong district.

RELATED TOPICS

Indian Air Force (IAF) Sukhoi-30 MKi
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

'Won't succumb to pressure': Sri Lanka allows second Iranian ship to dock in Trincomalee

In a televised address, Dissanayake said the vessel, IRINS Bushehr, had sought permission to enter Sri Lankan waters, citing an engine failure
Trump involvement in Iran leadership choice
Quote left Quote right

I have to be involved in the appointment of Iran's leader, like with Delcy in Venezuela

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT