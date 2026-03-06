IAF jet crash: Pilot took part in Operation Sindoor, visited home 10 days ago, says father

Ravindra Duragkar can now only hold on to memories of his son, Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar — the last being their phone conversation on Wednesday and a family get-together at home just ten days ago.

As Indian Air Force (IAF) officials tried to console the retired railway employee at his residence in Nagpur’s New Subedar Layout, the grieving father occasionally composed himself to recall how proud Purvesh was to fly a fighter jet.

Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh were killed when a Su-30 MKI fighter jet crashed in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, the IAF said on Friday. The aircraft was on a training sortie and disappeared from radar shortly after taking off from Jorhat airbase on Thursday.

“We had spoken on Wednesday. His Group Captain got in touch with us and informed us about the accident,” said Ravindra, his eyes welling up.

The 28-year-old pilot had taken part in Operation Sindoor, which India launched to target terror bases in Pakistan following last year’s Pahalgam attack, Ravindra said, adding that his son was deeply committed to his work.

Ravindra said Purvesh was originally posted in Tezpur, Assam, but was operating from Jorhat as work was being carried out on the Tezpur runway.

A neighbour told PTI that Purvesh is survived by his parents and a sister settled in the US. Purvesh and his sister, an IITian, had come home ten days ago for a family get-together, the neighbour said. Ravindra also recalled the family function.

Purvesh, who did his schooling in Nagpur, was single. Ravindra said his son’s body is likely to reach Nagpur in the evening.

“My son was extremely proud to be part of the Indian Air Force. He would sometimes share his experience of flying fighter planes and the speeds that IAF jets achieve. He held his colleagues in high regard,” he said.