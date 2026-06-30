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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 30 June 2026

Human-lion conflict spirals in Gujarat, at least 30 big cats captured in June

'Lions that have not been involved in any conflict are also being targeted in the action. If such lions are kept in captivity for life or released into parts of the Gir forest, already occupied by other lions, it could create serious territorial conflicts', expert Bhushan Pandya says

PTI Published 30.06.26, 05:46 PM
A lion

Representational image

At least 30 lions were captured in June from different forest ranges in Gujarat amid a pattern of problematic interactions between locals and lions, a senior forest official said on Tuesday.

"Wherever there is human-lion conflict, lions are captured first and released unless they are man-eaters. Around 30 lions have been captured from different forest ranges this month," Gujarat Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Jaipal Singh, told PTI.

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He said the lions were rescued from conflict areas such as Mahuva, Bagasara, Khambha and Rajula.

"Among them, around 5 to 6 lions are suspected to be man-eaters and kept in captivity, while others were released into the wild," Singh added.

Lion-human encounters occurred in Amreli district recently.

On June 16, a lion mauled to death a 25-year-old man who worked at a restaurant in Amreli district. Locals found a few body parts of the victim and his severed head close to an approach road near Kovaya village under the Rajula forest range.

A few days later, a five-year-old boy was mauled to death by a lion while walking with his grandfather in Chaturi village in Khambha taluka, sparking protests against the forest department.

Meanwhile, experts have raised concerns regarding the mass capture of lions.

"The ongoing mass capture of lions is concerning. Lions that have not been involved in any conflict are also being targeted in the action. If such lions are kept in captivity for life or released into parts of the Gir forest, already occupied by other lions, it could create serious territorial conflicts and additional ecological problems," said wildlife photographer and lion expert Bhushan Pandya.

The situation requires a scientific and evidence-based solution, he added.

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