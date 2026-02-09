Hindutva line melts: RSS chief Bhagwat calls on Bangladesh Hindus to unite and fight

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday called upon Hindus in Bangladesh to unite and “fight”, assuring them of support from Hindus in India and across the world.

He urged the Centre to adopt a tougher stance against “infiltrators”, suggesting controversially that “their language gives them away” although he did not specify the language.

His comments come amid allegations of Bengali migrants being dubbed “Bangladeshis” and subjected to police harassment and mob violence in BJP-ruled states, and of an attempt by the Election Commission to disenfranchise genuine citizens during the ongoing SIR in Bengal.

“There are still around 1.25 crore Hindus in Bangladesh. If they unite, they can use the political system there for their own benefit and security, but they have to come together,” Bhagwat said, answering audience questions after delivering a lecture in Mumbai on the Sangh’s completion of 100 years.

Asked about the Bangladesh situation and its implications for India’s security, Bhagwat claimed that the Hindus in Bangladesh had this time decided not to flee in the face of adversity.

Bhagwat said: “They have decided they will stay there and fight. If they are going to fight, unity will be essential. The sooner they unite, the better.”

He added that Hindus in India and everywhereelse would extend all possible support “within our limitations”.

Attacks on Hindus have been reported in Bangladesh since the ouster of Sheikh Hasina in August 2024, with a spurt in recent months since the killing of the radical, anti-India student leader Sharif Osman Hadi.

‘Infiltration’ threat

On domestic security, Bhagwat flagged the alleged threat from “infiltrators” and urged the government to pursue an aggressive policy of detection and deportation.

He said the subject had begun receiving serious attention only in the past coupleof years.

“The government has a lot to do regarding infiltration. They have to detect and deport. This was not happening earlier, but it has started gradually,” he said.

He welcomed the ongoing SIR and said the upcoming population census, too,would help identify illegalresidents.

Demography

Without naming any community but leaving little to the imagination, Bhagwat said the government needed to do much more on issues of demographic change, birth rates and illegal immigration. He warned that all three posed serious challenges to the country’s security.

The Sangh chief again pitched for early marriage, ideally between the ages of 19 and 25, and said every Indian couple should have at least three children.

He warned that communities with a fertility rate below three faced the risk of extinction. The widely accepted figure for total fertility rate (TFR) — the average number of children born to a woman — below which a population declines is 2.1.

Bhagwat had made a similar appeal at an event in Delhi last year, citing concerns about demographic change.

Ratna for Savarkar

Bhagwat advocated that the Bharat Ratna be awarded to Hindutva ideologue and freedom fighter V.D. Savarkar, saying it would enhance the prestige of the country’s highest civilian honour.

“I am not part of the committee (that selects Bharat Ratna awardees) but if and when I meet them, I shall certainly raise this issue,” he said. “If the Bharat Ratna is conferred on Savarkar, the prestige of the award willgo up.”

Congress leader Pawan Khera hit back saying: “If Savarkar, who pleaded for mercy from the British, is given the Bharat Ratna, how will the souls of those who sacrificed their lives for India’s freedom feel?”

Retirement at 75

Addressing a question on retirement, Bhagwat said that while there was a convention of dignitaries giving up organisational posts after turning 75, the RSS had asked him to continue.

Bhagwat had turned 75 last September, as did Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“There is no election to the post of RSS chief. Regional and divisional heads appoint the chief. Generally, it is said that after turning 75, one should work without holding any post,” he said.

“Whenever the RSS asks me to step down, I will do so, but retirement from work will never happen.”

Smiling, Bhagwat added that the Sangh “extracts work till the last drop of blood (remains in) its volunteers”.

He said caste was nota factor in the selection ofthe RSS chief, but only aHindu could head the organisation.

“Who will become the sarsanghchalak? No Brahmin, Kshatriya, Vaishya orShudra becomes the sarsanghchalak; only a Hindu becomes the sarsanghchalak,” he said.