MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 07 November 2025

Haryana police sub-inspector beaten to death outside his home, Chautala slams ‘double-engine catastrophe’

Ten people have been booked in connection with the killing, and five have been arrested

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 07.11.25, 05:06 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

A Haryana police sub-inspector was beaten to death outside his home on Thursday night, allegedly by men from his neighbourhood.

Sub-inspector Ramesh Kumar, 57, was trying to stop a group of men from creating a ruckus outside his house in the Dhani Shyam Lal area around 11pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police, the group dispersed after he scolded them, only to return with bricks and sticks. They struck him repeatedly, fatally injuring his head.

Also Read

Superintendent of police of Hisar, Shashank Kumar Sawan said, “The attackers lived in the same neighbourhood.”

Kumar, who was posted at the office of the additional director general of police, was just two months away from retirement. He is survived by two daughters and a son.

Ten people have been booked in connection with the killing, and five have been arrested. Police have seized a car and a scooter used by the accused.

The killing has sparked outrage and political backlash.

Indian National Lokdal president Abhay Singh Chautala said this was a Haryana “forged by the BJP's double-engine catastrophe” where fear has replaced law.

He called the sub-inspector’s killing not just the murder of one officer but “the corpse of Haryana's law and order lying abandoned on the streets.”

"Today, every Haryanvi has just one question: if those tasked with providing security to the state are not safe, then how will the common man survive this double engine catastrophe," he said.

RELATED TOPICS

Haryana Police Sub-inspector
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Niti Aayog CEO on US-India trade deal: ‘Hopefully, by end of month, we may hear some news’

BVR Subrahmanyam's teaser comes the day after US President Donald Trump said his friend Narendra Modi has 'largely stopped buying oil from Russia'
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a press conference, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025
Quote left Quote right

BJP leaders who cast votes in Delhi, also voted in Bihar polls. Modi ji, your silence says much

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT