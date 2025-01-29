Haryana govt to file case against Kejriwal over BJP 'mixing poison in Yamuna' remark

Haryana Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Vipul Goel on Wednesday said the state government will get a case registered against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over his "poison in Yamuna" remark, which he dubbed an irresponsible statement aimed at spread panic among people.

"Kejriwal has made an irresponsible statement spreading panic among the people of Delhi and Haryana. Haryana government is going to get a case registered against him before CJM Court in Sonipat under the Disaster Management Act's Sections 2 (D) and 54," Goel told reporters here.

The provision which Goel referred to regarding the Act pertains to anyone making or circulating a false alarm or warning as to disaster or its severity or magnitude, leading to panic.

Hitting out at the former Delhi chief minister, Goel accused him of speaking "such a big lie".

"What kind of water we give them (to Delhi), all our officers have checked the water being supplied," he said.

Slamming Kejriwal over his remarks that "poison" is being mixed in the Yamuna, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that "AAP-da people" have turned desperate fearing their defeat in the Delhi Assembly polls.

Addressing a public meeting in Delhi's Kartar Nagar, Modi said, "A former CM has made malicious allegations against the people of Haryana. 'AAP-da' people have become desperate due to the fear of defeat." "Is Haryana different from Delhi? Don't they have children and relatives in Delhi? Will they mix poison for their own people?" he asked, hitting out at Kejriwal.

He said the people of Delhi, diplomats in the embassies and the judges staying in the national capital drink the same water from Haryana.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had said Kejriwal's remark that the BJP is "mixing poison in the Yamuna" is a "political stunt" by the AAP aimed at influencing voters in the Delhi polls and deflecting attention from its own failures.

Saini had assured that the Haryana government is committed to ensuring the purity and continuous supply of water to Delhi.

The AAP had on Monday accused the ruling BJP in Haryana of intentionally draining industrial waste into the Yamuna, with Kejriwal alleging that it is trying to kill people by "mixing poison" in the river.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi had also on Monday alleged that the BJP is "deliberately disrupting" Delhi's water supply as a "historic loss" awaits the saffron party in the February 5 assembly polls in the national capital.

Kejriwal had alleged that the BJP is trying to keep the people of Delhi thirsty as it indulges in "dirty politics".

"BJP people in Haryana are mixing poison in the water and sending it to Delhi. If people in Delhi drink this water, many will die. Can anything be more disgusting than this? "The poison that is being mixed in the water cannot even be cleaned in water treatment plants. For the safety of the people of Delhi, the water supply has to be stopped in many areas," Kejriwal had said in a post on X.

