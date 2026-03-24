Gujarat tables UCC Bill 2026, proposes common law for marriage, divorce and live-in relationships

The Gujarat government on Tuesday introduced the Gujarat Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, 2026 in the state assembly, proposing a common set of laws for marriage, divorce, succession and live-in relationships across religions.

The Bill was tabled by chief minister Bhupendra Patel, a week after a state-appointed panel submitted its final report on implementing the UCC. If passed, Gujarat will become the second state after Uttarakhand to bring in such a law.

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Uttarakhand had cleared its Uniform Civil Code Bill in February 2024. Titled the 'Gujarat Uniform Civil Code, 2026', the proposed law will apply across the state and also to residents of Gujarat living outside its territorial limits.

It will not apply to Scheduled Tribes and certain groups whose customary rights are protected under the Constitution. The Bill aims to create a uniform legal framework, as per its "Objects and Reasons" statement.

It provides for registration of live-in relationships and also lays down a process for their termination through a formal declaration. The Bill also prohibits bigamy.

A marriage will be considered valid under the Code only if neither party has a living spouse at the time of marriage, it says. The draft law is now expected to be taken up for discussion in the assembly.