'Great honour': US President Trump invites PM Modi to join ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza transition

US President Donald Trump has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to join a proposed “Board of Peace”, a new international body that Washington says will work to bring lasting peace to Gaza and adopt a “bold new approach” to resolving “global conflict”.

Trump sent a letter to Modi, which was shared on social media by the US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the letter, Trump said it was his “great honour” to invite the prime minister to join what he described as a “critically historic and magnificent effort to solidify peace” in the Middle East, while also embarking on a “bold new approach to resolving Global Conflict”.

Also Read Donald Trump invites Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to join Gaza Board of Peace

The invitation comes as part of the second phase of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. In October, Israel and the militant group Hamas agreed to Trump’s peace plan. Similar letters have been sent to several global leaders.

The “Board of Peace” is being projected by the Trump administration as a new international organisation meant to usher in peace and stability in Gaza and possibly respond to other global conflicts.

Initially, the body was to oversee governance and coordinate funding for Gaza’s redevelopment after two years of Israeli military offensive devastated the strip.

In a post on X, Gor said he was honoured to convey Trump’s invitation to Modi to participate in the Board of Peace, which will “bring lasting peace to Gaza”.

“The Board will support effective governance to achieve stability and prosperity,” the envoy said.

In his letter, Trump referred to his September 29 announcement of a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict, along with his 20-point roadmap for peace in the Middle East.

He noted that the United Nations Security Council had overwhelmingly adopted Resolution 2803, welcoming and endorsing “this vision”.

“Now it is time to turn all of these Dreams into reality. At the heart of the Plan is The Board of Peace, the most impressive and consequential Board ever assembled, which will be established as a new International Organization and Transitional Governing Administration,” Trump wrote.

He added that the effort would bring together a “distinguished group of nations” prepared to take on the “noble responsibility” of building lasting peace.

“We will convene our wonderful and committed partners, most of whom are Highly Respected World Leaders, in the near future,” Trump said.

According to the Financial Times, which quoted from the board’s “charter”, the body is “an international organisation that seeks to promote stability, restore dependable and lawful governance, and secure enduring peace in areas affected or threatened by conflict. Durable peace requires pragmatic judgment, common sense solutions, and the courage to depart from approaches and institutions that have too often failed.”

The newspaper also quoted a White House official as saying that the top level of the board will consist “exclusively” of heads of state, under Trump’s leadership.

The Trump administration has said the Board of Peace will play a central role in implementing the 20-point plan by providing strategic oversight, mobilising international resources and ensuring accountability as “Gaza transitions from conflict to peace and development”.

The plan includes turning Gaza into a deradicalised, terror-free zone that does not threaten its neighbours and redeveloping it for the benefit of its residents.

Last week, the White House announced the formation of a founding executive board to operationalise the Board of Peace’s vision.

The executive committee includes US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, former British prime minister Tony Blair, US special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, businessman and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, and World Bank president Ajay Banga.

The other members are Marc Rowan, CEO of New York-based private equity firm Apollo Global Management, and Robert Gabriel, a US national security adviser.

This executive board will oversee another administrative body called the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG).

Pakistan on Sunday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had been invited by Trump to join the Board of Peace.

In response to media queries, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tahir Andrabi confirmed that Pakistan did get a formal invitation.

“Pakistan will remain engaged with international efforts for peace and security in Gaza, leading to a lasting solution to the Palestine issue in accordance with United Nations resolutions,” he said.