'People should refrain from panic buying': Govt confirms adequate petrol and diesel, focuses on LPG supply

The Gujarat government on Tuesday said there was adequate stock of petrol and diesel in the state, and that it was also ensuring better supply of commercial LPG, especially where PNG network is not available.

The government's clarification came as people are seen queuing up at petrol pumps in large numbers to fill petrol or diesel in their vehicles amid rumours about shortage of petroleum products due to the ongoing crisis in West Asia.

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Talking to reporters, Additional Chief Secretary of Gujarat Food and Civil Supplies Department, Mona Khandhar, said, "The central government has ensured adequate petrol and diesel supply in Gujarat. Buffer stock is also available in sufficient quantities. There are absolutely no restrictions of any kind on the distribution of petrol and diesel. Therefore, we make a humble appeal to people and request them not to believe in any rumours. Citizens need not form long queues or panic."

"Not just petrol and diesel, we are also going to ensure better availability to commercial LPG stock, especially where PNG network is not available. Apart from the priority sector where we allowed 75 per cent LPG, we have decided to increase the quota to semi-essential sectors to 25 per cent from 10 per cent," she added.

For the priority sector - where we had previously authorised 75 per cent commercial LPG allocation - the supply under this quota will continue uninterrupted, she said.

"Additionally, for semi-essential sectors, where we had previously provided a 10 per cent allocation - we are increasing this quota to 25 per cent. This category includes industrial canteens, fisheries, and agro-processing units. We are also increasing the allocation from 10 per cent to 25 per cent for religious and social organisations that have been providing food services for the past year," Khandhar said.

She said that in every district, the government is making 10 per cent of commercial LPG available to a key industrial sector - specifically MSMEs - that is generating substantial employment opportunities.

"All of this has been made possible due to increased allocations received from the central government and the significant impetus we have given to the expansion of the PNG network. City gas distribution companies are now being granted within just 24 hours all the necessary permissions required to expand their networks or provide new connections," she said.

In the next two weeks, the government is set to provide over 1,200 new commercial PNG connections and more than 3,50,000 new domestic connections in Ahmedabad, she added.

Khandhar said strict legal action will be taken against any dealer who deliberately keeps a pump closed despite having sufficient stock or causes inconvenience to people.

Indian Oil Corporation and petrol dealers also assured people that adequate stock of fuel was available across the state.

Indian Oil Corporation's state nodal officer and executive director Sanjib Behera said adequate petrol and diesel inventory is available at all depots and terminals across Gujarat. He assured that citizens need not queue at petrol pumps, as fuel will be available whenever required.

President of the Petroleum Dealers Association of India Ajay Bansal said that oil companies have extended supply hours and increased the stock availability.

He urged citizens not to crowd petrol pumps due to misleading messages or rumours on social media, assuring that there is no fuel shortage in Gujarat and neither it is likely in the near future.

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