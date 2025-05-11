MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Government bins social media reports of drones over Jammu and Kashmir, explosions in Udhampur as 'false'

PIB's Fact Check Unit says these rumours are being spread to create panic, urges people to rely only on official government sources for accurate information

PTI Published 11.05.25, 11:57 PM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

The government on Sunday dismissed as "false" social media reports about explosions in Udhampur and drones being spotted in certain areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Claims of heavy explosions in Udhampur are circulating on social media. The claim is FALSE. There have been no explosions in Udhampur," the Press Information Bureau's (PIB) Fact Check Unit said in a post on X.

It said these rumours were being spread to create panic and urged people to rely only on official government sources for accurate information.

The PIB's Fact Check Unit also dubbed as "fake" claims on social media that drones had been spotted in certain areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

"This claim is fake. There is no drone activity in Jammu and Kashmir," it said on X.

Social media has been awash with various claims regarding the recent military conflict between India and Pakistan in wake of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

The Indian Armed Forces carried out strikes against terror sites inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the early hours of Wednesday to avenge the attack.

Pakistan retaliated by sending swarms of drones across the border into India at locations from Leh in Ladakh to Bhuj in Gujarat that were repulsed by the armed forces' air defence systems.

Pakistan reached out to India on Saturday with a request to cease the hostilities that was accepted only after a strong warning that any future misadventure would be dealt with firmly.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

