Ghaziabad village fire leaves 150 shanties in ashes, relief camp set up

Over 150 shanties were gutted when a massive fire broke out in a village here on Thursday afternoon, triggered by sparking in overhead high-tension wires, officials said.

No loss of life has been reported so far, they said.

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The fire broke out in the afternoon in the Kanwani village under the Indirapuram police station area, where scrap work was being done. Over 150 shanties were gutted in the fire, leaving many homeless, District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar said.

He said the fire department team had doused the fire.

Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal stated that the fire was triggered by sparking in overhead high-tension wires.

Mandar said that no missing person or casualty was reported in the incident, and a survey was conducted in the area to confirm if anyone is missing.

According to an official statement from the District Information Office, Arya Public School in Kanwani has been designated as a relief camp providing essential services.

Arrangements have been made to feed approximately 1,000 people. Seven tankers of potable water and mobile toilets have been stationed at the site, the statement read.

Police forces have been deployed to maintain law and order and conduct regular patrolling.

Taking stock of the situation, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the district administration to provide all necessary assistance to the victim families to ensure their immediate recovery.

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