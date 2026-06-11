Cockroach Janta Party launches nationwide protest over exam scandal accountability

Online satirical platform Cockroach Janta Party on Wednesday announced a nationwide protest beginning in Pune on June 11 to demand the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over exam-related discrepancies.

The party said the protest would spread across multiple cities, including Lucknow, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Jaipur and Hyderabad.

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The party also warned of a protest in Delhi on June 20 if Pradhan did not resign.

"Beginning June 11, this peaceful protest will start across the country, starting with Pune and continuing in cities including Lucknow, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Jaipur, and Hyderabad until education minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns," the CJP said.

"It is a national issue affecting millions of families and young people whose futures have been put at risk."

The CJP's journey began as an online meme-driven political movement in mid-May, later evolving into a street-protest platform that channelled youths and students to seek accountability in the education sector following multiple examination scandals.

Party founder Abhijeet Dipke said on X that climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was also present at the June 6 protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, would join them in Pune on Thursday.

The CJP, in a scathing attack on Pradhan, said he had failed to take responsibility for repeated failures in the education sector.

“Accountability must begin at the top. That is why we reiterate our demand: Dharmendra Pradhan must resign,” the CJP said, adding that if their demand was not met, youths from across the country would gather again at Jantar Mantar on June 20 for a peaceful protest.