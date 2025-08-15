From withdrawing SIR in Bihar to statehood for J&K: Derek marks Independence Day with 79 suggestions for Centre

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien on Friday said the government should withdraw the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, and made 79 suggestions to it on issues ranging from unemployment to federalism.

The TMC Rajya Sabha leader, in an article published on the 79th Independence Day, also made suggestions on health, education, children, gender, economy, infrastructure, Parliament, and laws.

In a post on X, O'Brien said, "As India celebrates its 79th Independence Day, here are 79 suggestions for the Union government. These cut across health, education, and law, among other spheres. For one, withdraw the SIR exercise in Bihar." He also made three pointed suggestions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi: "Answer a question in Parliament, hold a press conference, and visit Manipur".

Just published. My column in Indian Express (Zero Hour) and multiple languages



79 SUGGESTIONS FOR THE UNION GOVERNMENT ON 79TH I-DAY



These cut across health, education and law among other spheres. For one, withdraw the SIR exercise in Bihar



Link: https://t.co/5cQ40a2Nc5 pic.twitter.com/XVI0i1B2bF — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) August 15, 2025

Talking about federalism, the TMC MP said the government should resolve the unrest in Manipur, give full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, and also mentioned the pending payments under MGNREGS and PMAY-G for West Bengal.

The government should admit that demonetisation was a failure, roll back the Agnipath scheme, and withdraw the SIR exercise in Bihar, he said.

The TMC leader also said the wages of MGNREGS and ASHA workers should be increased, and the ED should not be used as a political weapon.

In Parliament, more time should be given to the opposition, have a fixed parliamentary calendar with a minimum of 100 days of sittings, and stop "bulldozing" of bills and suspension of MPs, O'Brien suggested.

Pointing out "bad laws", he suggested repealing the Citizenship Amendment Act, scrapping the UAPA and sedition law, repealing the Waqf Amendment Act, and criminalising marital rape.

The senior TMC leader stressed reducing unemployment, increasing the female labour force participation rate, and boosting skill training. He also suggested removing 18 per cent GST on health and life insurance, and increasing spending on public healthcare.

O'Brien also suggested restarting discontinued scholarships for minorities, bringing down student suicide, stronger laws for time-bound resolution of cases related to crime against women, and legalising same-sex marriage, among others.

