Fresh gun-and-bomb attacks rock villages in Manipur, creating panic among locals

Armed men from the hills launched gun-and-bomb attacks in two villages in Manipur's Imphal East district on Friday, creating panic among locals, police said.

No injuries have been reported in the attacks in Sanasabi and Thamnapokpi villages, a senior officer said.

Security forces retaliated, resulting in a fierce exchange of fire in the two villages, he said.

"Armed men from the hilltop started firing indiscriminately and hurling bombs around 10.45 am in Sanasabi village and adjacent areas, forcing security personnel to retaliate," the officer said.

Locals were seen running helter-skelter as the gunfight between the armed men and security personnel broke out.

"Armed men also launched attacks in Thamnapokpi village in the district around 11.30 am, creating panic among residents there," the officer said.

Security forces, including CRPF personnel, rescued several women, children and elder people, who were caught in the firing.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups in Manipur since May last year.

