‘Freedom of speech not for hurting communities’: Supreme Court pulls up social media influencers

The Supreme Court on Monday asked five social media influencers, including "India's Got Latent" host Samay Raina, to display their unconditional apology on their podcast or show for ridiculing persons suffering from disabilities and rare genetic disorders.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, which asked the Centre to frame guidelines to curb speeches offending or ridiculing disabled, women, children and senior citizens, said freedom of speech and expression can't be applicable to commercial speech hurting sentiments of other communities.

It said the court would consider imposing a penalty for offending disabled persons by social media influencers, including Raina at a later stage.

The five are accused of making fun of disabled and those suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) and visual impairment.

Except Sonali Thakkar alias Sonali Aditya Desai, who was exempted from physical appearance subject to her undertaking that an unconditional apology will be aired in her programme, the rest of the social media influencers were present in the court.

The bench told Attorney General R Venkataramani that the guidelines for social media regulations should not be a knee-jerk reaction to one incident but based on broad based parameters incorporating views of all stakeholders.

The top court also pulled up Raina for his affidavit giving an apology and said he initially tried to defend himself and tried to look innocent.

On July 15, the top court asked the five social media influencers, including Raina, to appear before the court in a case seeking action against them for ridiculing persons suffering from disabilities.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.