Fourth suspected student suicide in two months at National Institute of Technology Kurukshetra sparks fresh protests

The fourth suspected student suicide in two months at National Institute of Technology Kurukshetra has raised fresh concerns on campus.

Diksha Dubey, a second-year BTech student, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her hostel room on Thursday. She was from Bihar and studied Artificial Intelligence and Data Science.

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According to Adarsh Police Station SHO Vishal Kumar, Dubey’s friends went to check on her after she did not answer their calls. They found the room locked from inside and alerted the police.

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Officers and a forensic team reached the hostel around 3 pm and broke open the door.

“The SHO said that the exact cause behind the incident is yet to be determined. Further proceedings will depend on the findings of the investigation and statements from the family.”

The body has been sent to LNJP Civil Hospital for post-mortem.

This is the fourth such case reported on campus since February. On February 16, Angod Shiva, a 19-year-old first-semester Computer Science student from Telangana, was found hanging in his hostel room. Another student from Nuh died by suicide on March 31.

On April 8, Priyanshu Sharma, a third-year civil engineering student from Sirsa, was also found hanging in his hostel room.

The latest death led to protests late at night, with students gathering at the main gate.

“Protesters alleged that the behaviour of certain hostel staff and authorities was not satisfactory and expressed concern over the handling of the situation. They also questioned the response time after the incident came to light.”

The institute had earlier introduced measures such as mentoring, more faculty-student interaction and counselling services after the earlier cases. Students say these have not been enough.

Following the protest, the administration said it has accepted several student demands. Officiating Director Brahmjit said:

“Among the key decisions, the institute has agreed to allow re-examinations for re-appear papers on an annual basis, replacing the earlier even-odd semester system.”

He said students had raised concerns that the earlier system led to a pile-up of pending papers, increasing academic pressure after the fourth semester.

The institute also said it is working on a system to address student grievances faster.