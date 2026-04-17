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regular-article-logo Friday, 17 April 2026

Four Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag

The encounter took place in the Batuka forest area within the Keredari police station limits, following a tip-off, police officials said

PTI Published 17.04.26, 05:34 PM
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Four Maoists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Friday, police officials said.

The encounter took place in the Batuka forest area within the Keredari police station limits, following a tip-off, they said. One of the ultras killed has been identified as Sahdeo Mahto, who carried a bounty of Rs 15 lakh on him.

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SDPO of Barkagaon, Pawan Kumar, said, "Four Maoists have been killed in the gunfight. No security personnel were injured in the operation." The development comes close on the heels of a fierce exchange of fire between a Maoist squad headed by Misir Besra, who carries a bounty of Rs 1 crore, and police personnel on April 15 in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum. Four security personnel were injured in the encounter.

The Centre has already informed the state governments that there are no Naxal violence-affected districts in the country, more than five decades since Left Wing Extremism (LWE) originated in India.

The declaration followed a high-level security review held earlier this month by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) under the mandated 'National Policy and Action Plan to Address Left Wing Extremism (LWE)' formulated in 2015.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed Parliament on March 30 that India was free from Maoists.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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