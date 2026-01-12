MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 12 January 2026

Former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar admitted to AIIMS after bouts of unconsciousness

On January 10, Dhankhar had 'two bouts of unconsciousness' when he went to the washroom

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 12.01.26, 04:50 PM
File photo: In this Thursday, July 10, 2025 file photo, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar addresses an event in New Delhi.

File photo: In this Thursday, July 10, 2025 file photo, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar addresses an event in New Delhi. PTI

Former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar was on Monday admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi, where he will undergo an MRI after he fell unconscious twice last week, officials said.

On January 10, Dhankhar had “two bouts of unconsciousness” when he went to the washroom.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Today, he had gone to AIIMS for a checkup when the doctors insisted that he should get admitted for tests,” an official said.

Also Read

Dhankhar had blacked out on multiple occasions in the past, including in the Rann of Kutch, Uttarakhand, Kerala and the national capital while attending public events as the vice president.

He had quit as the vice president on July 21 citing health grounds.

RELATED TOPICS

All India Institute Of Medical Sciences, New Delhi Doctors
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Mamata Banerjee writes to CEC again, flags lack of receipts, AI errors and SIR harassment

Bengal chief minister says Election Commission has cast a question mark on its own work carried out over the last 23 years; Supreme Court issues notice on Trinamool MPs’ plea
Newly appointed United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor addresses the media upon his arrival at the US Embassy, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 12, 2026.
Quote left Quote right

Real friends can disagree, but they always resolve their differences

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT