Former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar admitted to AIIMS after bouts of unconsciousness

Former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar was on Monday admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi, where he will undergo an MRI after he fell unconscious twice last week, officials said.

On January 10, Dhankhar had “two bouts of unconsciousness” when he went to the washroom.

“Today, he had gone to AIIMS for a checkup when the doctors insisted that he should get admitted for tests,” an official said.

Dhankhar had blacked out on multiple occasions in the past, including in the Rann of Kutch, Uttarakhand, Kerala and the national capital while attending public events as the vice president.

He had quit as the vice president on July 21 citing health grounds.