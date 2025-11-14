Flipkart reports Rs 1.61 crore mobile phone fraud in Kerala; four delivery hub staff booked

Police have filed a case after an e-commerce platform uncovered a large-scale fraud at several of its delivery hubs in Ernakulam district, where mobile phones worth Rs 1.61 crore went missing, officials said on Friday.

Acting on a complaint submitted by Flipkart’s enforcement officer, the Ernakulam Rural Cyber Police registered an FIR and began probing the case on Thursday, they said.

Investigators said the fraud was identified at Flipkart’s delivery hubs in Kanjoor, Kuruppampady, Mekkad and Muvattupuzha.

A case has been registered against Siddiqy K Aliyar, Jassim Dileep, Haris P A and Mahin Noushad, who were responsible for managing the hubs in Kanjoor, Kuruppampady, Mekkad and Muvattupuzha, respectively.

As per the FIR, the accused allegedly placed orders for 332 mobile phones from the Flipkart platform between August 8 and October 10, 2025, using fake delivery addresses and multiple mobile numbers.

The missing devices, valued at Rs 1.61 crore, included Apple (iPhone), Samsung Galaxy, Vivo and iQOO models.

The FIR detailed the distribution of the fraudulent orders: 38 phones worth Rs 18.14 lakh from the Kanjoor hub; 87 phones worth Rs 40.97 lakh from the Kuruppampady hub; 101 phones worth Rs 48.66 lakh from the Mekkad hub; and 106 phones worth Rs 53.41 lakh from the Muvattupuzha hub.

All the phones were untraceable after reaching their respective delivery centres, the FIR noted.

Police said the case has been filed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to cheating and forgery, along with applicable provisions of the Information Technology Act.

"The investigation has just begun. We are collecting further details and will interrogate the accused persons soon," a police officer said.