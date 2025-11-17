Kashmir father attempts suicide after son’s detention in white-collar terror probe

The father of a youth who has been arrested in connection with the investigations related to the “white-collar terror module” has reportedly attempted suicide.

Sources said Qazigund resident Bilal Ahmad Wani, a dry fruit seller, tried to set himself ablaze, following which he was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

A source said Wani and his son are neighbours of Dr Adeel Rather, who was arrested in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, in connection with the module.

Adeel’s brother, Dr Muzaffar, is reportedly on the run.

There are conflicting reports about how the incident unfolded, with one report suggesting Wani, along with his son, was picked up for questioning, after which he attempted suicide.

Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, however, said the anguished father, a resident of Wanpora Qazigund, set himself on fire after his son Jasir Bilal and brother Naveel Wani were detained by the police a few days ago.

“Petrified about their safety he pleaded with the authorities to just see them which was denied. He has been referred to SMHS Srinagar & is in critical condition,” Mehbooba posted on X.

“This level of high handedness only deepens wounds and breeds despair. When young men are picked up randomly we risk driving an entire generation into fear, frustration & ultimately towards darker paths. Request @JmuKmrPolice to at least allow him to meet the detained members.”

Mehbooba uploaded a picture of the father on her X account, showing extensive burns.

Security forces have picked up scores of people across Kashmir in connection with the investigation.

Counter Intelligence Kashmir on Sunday conducted searches at the residence of a doctor in Anantnag in connection with the investigations, officials said.