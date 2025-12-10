Farmers clash with police in Hanumangarh over ethanol plant; internet suspended

A clash between farmers and police in Hanumangarh on Wednesday escalated into violence after a group of protesters demolished the boundary wall of an under-construction ethanol plant using tractors.

The incident took place in Rathi Kheda village in the Tibbi area, where farmers also allegedly vandalised several vehicles and set some of them on fire.

Police responded by firing tear gas shells to disperse the crowd and used sticks on the agitators.

Congress MLA Abhimanyu Poonia, who was present in support of the farmers, was injured and taken to the Hanumangarh district hospital.

Internet services in Tibbi town and nearby villages were suspended by authorities.

Farmers had earlier gathered outside the SDM office to protest the proposed plant. By evening, the group marched towards the factory and brought down a portion of its boundary wall.

They removed police barricades, torched vehicles parked near the site, and vandalised an excavator inside the plant.

The agitators alleged that the ethanol project would increase pollution in the region. They had been protesting at the site for several days but were recently removed, after which the boundary wall was built.

Security forces have been deployed to maintain law and order. Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Jully, and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot criticised the police action.

“Why does the BJP government hate farmers so much? Congress will continue to raise their voice,” Gehlot said in a post on X.

Jully described the police action as “unfortunate and unacceptable.” He said Poonia was fighting for farmers' rights and added, “This has exposed the anti-farmer face of the government.”

Pilot said the MLA was injured while supporting farmers' demands at the Tibbi Kisan Mahapanchayat. “We will continue to stand with farmers in their fight for justice,” he said.