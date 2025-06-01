MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 03 June 2025

'Fake news': BJP says no plans to use Sofia Qureshi, Vyomika Singh as party's campaign faces

This came after a media report claimed that Col Qureshi and Wing Commander Singh, who led India's press briefings on Operation Sindoor, will be the faces of an ambitious women-centric campaign to be rolled out by the BJP

PTI Published 01.06.25, 09:13 PM
Col Sofia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh

Col Sofia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh PTI

The BJP on Sunday said that it has no plans to use Col Sofia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh as party’s campaign faces.

This came after a media report claimed that Col Qureshi and Wing Commander Singh, who led India's press briefings on Operation Sindoor, will be the faces of an ambitious women-centric campaign to be rolled out by the BJP on the completion of 11 years of the Modi government on June 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting on the media report on X, BJP IT department head Amit Malviya said, “This is Fake News.” The BJP has no plans to use either Col Sofia Qureshi or Wing Commander Vyomika Singh as campaign faces, he asserted.

“The comments made by BJP Minority Morcha president Jamal Siddiqui have been misconstrued. He simply made a limited point about highlighting Col Qureshi as an example of an empowered Muslim woman within the community,” Malviya said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Train bullies target nun: 18-hour cop ordeal after false charges by Bajrang Dal hecklers

Nun Rachana Nayak was released after she proved that her six young companions — two men and four women — were all Christians by birth and were travelling for enrolment in training courses
Gautam Adani.
Quote left Quote right

Adani Group does not handle any cargo from Iran at any of our ports, reports are baseless

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT