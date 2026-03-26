EAM Jaishankar in France for G7 talks, West Asia crisis tops agenda

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday travelled to France to participate in the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, where the escalating West Asia crisis and concerns over disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz are set to take centre stage amid rising global energy and security anxieties.

Jaishankar will attend the two-day meeting on March 26–27 at Abbaye des Vaux-de-Cernay in France at the invitation of French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot. India, though not a member of the G7, has been invited as a partner country by France, the current chair of the bloc.

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The meeting brings together foreign ministers from the G7 nations — the United States, Canada, Germany, Italy, France, Japan and the United Kingdom — along with the European Union and partner countries including India, Saudi Arabia, Brazil and South Korea.

A key focus of the discussions will be the crisis in West Asia, particularly the impact of tensions involving Iran and the effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime route that handles nearly 20 per cent of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments. The disruption has triggered a surge in global energy prices and raised concerns over fuel security for major importers such as India.

Officials said a dedicated session will explore diplomatic pathways to de-escalate tensions, reopen vital shipping lanes and ensure the uninterrupted flow of energy supplies. The ministers are also expected to deliberate on Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

India has, in recent weeks, intensified diplomatic outreach aimed at reducing tensions in West Asia and safeguarding energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz, which remains crucial for its energy imports. New Delhi has flagged potential risks to fuel and fertiliser security if the situation persists.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Jaishankar is expected to hold a series of bilateral discussions with his counterparts to further India’s strategic and economic interests.

The G7 meeting is also taking place against a broader backdrop of geopolitical instability, including the ongoing war in Ukraine and growing unease among allies over shifts in U.S. foreign policy under President Donald Trump.

Diplomats said participants are seeking clarity from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Washington’s approach to the Iran conflict and wider regional strategy, amid concerns over the lack of a clear diplomatic roadmap.

European nations are also expected to reiterate support for Ukraine and stress the need to maintain pressure on Russia, even as fears grow that Kyiv could be pushed towards an unfavourable settlement.

The G7, which represents some of the world’s most advanced economies, remains a key platform for coordinating responses to global economic and geopolitical challenges, though recent divisions have exposed strains within the grouping.

The outcomes of the meeting are likely to shape discussions ahead of the G7 Leaders’ Summit scheduled to be hosted by France later this year.