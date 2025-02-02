MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Ex-UK PM Rishi Sunak plays cricket at Mumbai’s Parsee Gymkhana, enjoys the game

'No trip to Mumbai is complete without a game of tennis ball cricket,' he wrote on X

PTI Published 02.02.25, 04:25 PM
Ex-UK PM Rishi Sunak

Ex-UK PM Rishi Sunak REUTERS

Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday visited the Parsee Gymkhana in south Mumbai and enjoyed a game of cricket, asserting he was happy that he did not get out too many times.

"No trip to Mumbai is complete without a game of tennis ball cricket," he wrote on X.

"Great to be with all of you at the Parsee Gymkhana Club at its anniversary celebrations. What an extraordinary achievement. So much history and so much exciting stuff to come. I managed not to get out too many times this morning," Sunak told reporters.

He said he looked forward to more such visits.

The iconic Parsee Gymkhana was formed on February 25, 1885 with Sir Jamsetjee Jejeebhoy as its founder president and Jamsetjee Tata as chairman.

It moved to its current location along the picturesque Marine Drive in 1887.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

