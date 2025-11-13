Ex-husband of Dr Shaheen Sayeed says divorce and Europe plan preceded her terror arrest

The former husband of Shaheen Sayeed, one of the three doctors arrested for their alleged involvement in the “white-collar” terror module later linked to the Delhi blast, said there was nothing dubious about her except that she had divorced him without any reason.

“We got married in 2003, and she divorced me in 2015 without telling me the reason. I still don’t know why we got divorced. We never tried to meet each other thereafter,” the husband, Dr Jafar Hayat, told reporters in Kanpur on Wednesday. He works there as an ophthalmologist at a government hospital.

He said it was an arranged marriage and she often asked him to think about shifting to an European country, but he was not ready to migrate. Shaheen left Hayat in 2012, and the divorce came through in 2015.

“We have two sons who live with me. She never tried to meet them. She always maintained a distance from all the relatives and disliked wearing veils, but took good care of our home till she was with me,” he said. Their sons were 7 and 4 years old at the time of divorce.

“She would spend a lot of time on her laptop,” he said.

Shaheen was arrested a few days ago in Faridabad, Haryana, and later charged with involvement in the Delhi blast.

Jammu and Kashmir’s and Uttar Pradesh’s anti-terrorist squads have concluded that she was a key conspirator in the attack. They have stated that she was associated with the Jamaat-ul-Mominat, a women’s wing of the terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad, and was living in Faridabad along with other militants to execute the plans of the organisation.

When in Kanpur, she had worked as a teacher at a government medical college.

A joint team of Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir ATS had conducted raids on the house of Shaheen’s father, Syed Ansari, in Kandhari Bazar of Lalbagh in Lucknow city on Tuesday.

They had interrogated him but left without any arrest or seizure. They also raided the house of Shaheen’s younger brother, Dr Parvez Ansari, in Lucknow’s Madiyaon and seized his mobile phones and laptop. Later, the ATS arrested him. He is employed as a teacher at a private medical college.

The ATS has claimed that Shaheen was a friend of Dr Muzammil Ahmed Ganai of Jammu and Kashmir, who was arrested from Faridabad along with her on the charge of planning a terrorist attack on India.