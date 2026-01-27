MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
EU leadership at Republic Day as India readies trade deal and security partnership

Summit talks with Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa focus on defence maritime and cyber cooperation as both sides push closer strategic alignment

Our Special Correspondent Published 27.01.26, 04:41 AM
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Antonio Costa leave in the presidential carriage after attending the 77th Republic Day Parade in New Delhi on Monday.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Antonio Costa leave in the presidential carriage after attending the 77th Republic Day Parade in New Delhi on Monday. PTI

The European Union (EU) leadership was the chief guest at this year’s Republic Day parade, a day before India will announce a trade deal and sign a security partnership with the Western bloc in a bid by both sides to “shape a new global order”.

The EU was represented at the parade by European Council president Antonio Costa and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, who will lead the summit-level talks with India on Tuesday. They are accompanied by a high-level delegation, signalling the importance of the visit at a time global politics has been upended by US President Donald Trump.

After the “At Home” at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the evening, von der Leyen said: “Europe and India are the world’s largest democracies, committed to working together to shape a new global order. This is why we are here to take our partnership to new heights.”

India and the EU are expected to sign a security and defence partnership on Tuesday covering the maritime and cyber domains, besides counter-terrorism.

