Envoy-designate Sergio Gor meets Jaishankar, hope floats again for US-India trade deal

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Saturday held talks with US ambassador-designate Sergio Gor amid continuing strains in India-US relations over Washington's imposition of 50 per cent tariffs on Indian exports as penalty for buying Russian oil.

Gor’s visit and recent phone conversations between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump have raised hopes for a positive outcome from the ongoing negotiations for the trade deal between the two countries.

India and the US recently resumed negotiations for the deal after a hiatus of a few weeks.

Gor, the White House personnel director and a loyal member of Trump's inner circle, was nominated as the next American envoy to India in August.

The US Senate recently confirmed his appointment as the US envoy to India. He and Michael J. Rigas, US deputy secretary for management and resources, are on a six-day visit to New Delhi.

"Pleased to meet Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor of the US today in New Delhi. Discussed the India-US relationship and its global significance," Jaishankar said on social media. "Wish him the best for his new responsibility.”.

Gor also met Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

"They had a productive exchange on the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and its shared priorities. FS wished Amb-designate Gor all success for his assignment," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The relations between New Delhi and Washington have been reeling under severe stress after US President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent, including 25 per cent additional duties for India's purchase of Russian crude oil.

It has set alarm bells ringing in many Indian esport-oriented sectors including seafood and textiles.

India has described the US action as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable".

In his reaction, Gor said he was "beyond grateful" to Trump for showing "incredible trust and confidence" in nominating him to be his next US ambassador to India and the special envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs.

The double appointment makes him a key figure in US ties with the continent, including India.

American officials said Gor will not present his credentials as the US envoy during his stay in New Delhi this time.