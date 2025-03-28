MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 28 March 2025

Elderly man sentenced to seven-years imprisonment for raping teenager in Odisha

Special track court judge-cum assistant session’s judge Soudamin Singh pronounced the sentence to Saheba Badatya, a resident of Jarada in Ganjam district, assistant public prosecutor Arati Patnaik said

PTI Published 28.03.25, 11:48 PM
Representational image

Representational image File image

A court in Odisha's Ganjam district on Friday sentenced an 87-year-old man to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a girl around 17 years ago.

Special track court judge-cum assistant session’s judge Soudamin Singh pronounced the sentence to Saheba Badatya, a resident of Jarada in Ganjam district, assistant public prosecutor Arati Patnaik said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convict.

He would undergo an additional six months in jail if he fails to pay the fine amount, Patnaik said.

The court pronounced the verdict after recording the statement of 18 witnesses, including police and medical reports, the assistant public prosecutor said.

The 14-year-old girl was raped after she went to the convict's residence as an invitee on February 23, 2008.

A case was registered at the Jarada police station under various sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after the father of the victim lodged a complaint.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

POCSO Rape Imprisonment Elderly Man Teenager Odisha
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India-China bhai bhai again? Beijing ambassador lauds Delhi for GDP growth

Xu Feihong’s remark follows Chinese foreign ministry's welcoming of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement on the need for dialogue over discord
Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay during the party's first general council meeting, in Chennai, Friday, March 28, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Honourable CM of monarchy...Who are you to stop me from meeting my party workers and people

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT