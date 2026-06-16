Air India Express flight to Jeddah returns to Kannur after mid-air engine warning

An Air India Express flight bound to Jeddah from Kannur returned within two hours of the flight on Tuesday due to a fault in the aircraft's engine, airport sources said.

The aircraft with over 180 passengers took off at 7.40 am from Kannur airport, but around two hours into the flight, the pilots saw an engine warning light and decided to return, the sources said.

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"The flight landed safely in Kannur, and all the passengers are fine," they said.

A subsequent check of the aircraft found that there was something wrong with the fuel filter, they said.

The aircraft circled the airport for some time to reduce fuel before landing, they added.

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