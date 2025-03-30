Eid celebrations on Monday as Shawwal crescent sighted in multiple locations

Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, will be celebrated in the country on Monday as the moon was sighted this evening.

Fatehpuri Masjid Imam Mufti Mukarram Ahmad told PTI that the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of the mosque contacted many places and was informed that the moon was sighted at several places.

Eid will be celebrated in the country on March 31, Monday, he said.

Describing Eid as a festival of brotherhood and harmony, Ahmad said, "On this occasion, we pray that brotherhood and harmony in the country continues to prosper and is strengthened with love." In Jammu and Kashmir, Grand Mufti Nasirul Islam said that the festival will be celebrated on Monday as the crescent moon was sighted at many places in the Union territory. "Reports of moon sighting have been received from various parts including Srinagar," the Grand Mufti told reporters in Srinagar.

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated across the world on different days and it is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon which is supposed to denote the start of the Shawwal month in the lunar Islamic calendar.

