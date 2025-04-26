MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 26 April 2025

Economic offences unit of Bihar arrest NEET exam paper leak ‘kingpin’ Sanjeev Kumar Singh

Singh, alias Sanjeev Mukhiya, who was posted as a technical assistant at a government college in Nalanda, carried a bounty of Rs 3 lakh on his head

PTI Published 26.04.25, 11:54 AM
Students display placards in the precinct of the Supreme Court during a hearing on the NEET paper leak case on July 18, 2024

Students display placards in the precinct of the Supreme Court during a hearing on the NEET paper leak case on July 18, 2024 File picture

The economic offences unit (EOU) of Bihar police has arrested Sanjeev Kumar Singh, the alleged mastermind behind the NEET (UG)-2024 paper leak case, from the state capital, officials said on Friday.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts NEET-Undergraduate, a single national entrance exam to select students for admission to MBBS and BDS courses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Singh, alias Sanjeev Mukhiya, who was posted as a technical assistant at a government college in Nalanda, carried a bounty of 3 lakh on his head.

“Mukhiya was arrested in a joint operation by the EOU and district police from an apartment in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Acting on specific information, officials conducted searches and arrested him,” Nayyar Hasnain Khan, additional director general (ADG) of the EOU, told PTI.

He said: “He was also wanted in connection with his involvement in the paper leak case of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE-3) held in March 2024.”

“Mukhiya is currently being jointly interrogated by sleuths of the EOU and the CBI,” Khan added.

The NEET paper leak case is being probed by the CBI.

Officials said Mukhiya’s gang has a widespread network across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan.

The gang was also allegedly involved in paper leaks for the Haryana veterinary doctor recruitment exam, the Haryana English teachers’ recruitment exam, and several recruitment exams held in Uttar Pradesh.

RELATED TOPICS

Arrest National Testing Agency (NTA) NEET-UG Bihar Police
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

UNSC condemns in 'strongest terms' J&K terror attack, demands justice for victims

'The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of this reprehensible act of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice'
Donald Trump
Quote left Quote right

Kashmir has been going on for 1,000 years, probably longer than that. And it was a bad one yesterday

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT