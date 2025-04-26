Economic offences unit of Bihar arrest NEET exam paper leak ‘kingpin’ Sanjeev Kumar Singh

The economic offences unit (EOU) of Bihar police has arrested Sanjeev Kumar Singh, the alleged mastermind behind the NEET (UG)-2024 paper leak case, from the state capital, officials said on Friday.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts NEET-Undergraduate, a single national entrance exam to select students for admission to MBBS and BDS courses.

Singh, alias Sanjeev Mukhiya, who was posted as a technical assistant at a government college in Nalanda, carried a bounty of ₹3 lakh on his head.

“Mukhiya was arrested in a joint operation by the EOU and district police from an apartment in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Acting on specific information, officials conducted searches and arrested him,” Nayyar Hasnain Khan, additional director general (ADG) of the EOU, told PTI.

He said: “He was also wanted in connection with his involvement in the paper leak case of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE-3) held in March 2024.”

“Mukhiya is currently being jointly interrogated by sleuths of the EOU and the CBI,” Khan added.

The NEET paper leak case is being probed by the CBI.

Officials said Mukhiya’s gang has a widespread network across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan.

The gang was also allegedly involved in paper leaks for the Haryana veterinary doctor recruitment exam, the Haryana English teachers’ recruitment exam, and several recruitment exams held in Uttar Pradesh.