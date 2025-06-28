EC begins special voter list revision in Bihar to scrutinise nearly 3 crore voters

The Election Commission on Saturday said the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar has begun and reminded of a constitutional provision that says only Indian citizens can vote.

In a statement, the EC said, "The Constitution of India is supreme. All citizens, political parties and the Election Commission of India follow the Constitution." The statement comes as opposition parties questioned the intent behind the intensive revision.

The poll authority reminded that Article 326 specifies eligibility to become an elector -- only Indian citizens, above 18 years and ordinary resident in that constituency are eligible to be on voters list.

Several opposition parties have said that the exercise carries the risk of willful exclusion of voters using the state machinery.

The poll authority is carrying out an intensive review of electoral rolls this year in six states beginning with Bihar to weed out foreign illegal migrants by checking their place of birth.

Bihar is going to polls this year while assembly polls in these five other states -- Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal -- are scheduled in 2026.

The move, which would be later expanded to other states, assumes significance in the wake of a crackdown in various states on illegal foreign migrants, including from Bangladesh and Myanmar.

The EC said the special revision has already started successfully in Bihar for verifying the eligibility of each elector with "full participation" of all political parties.

The poll panel already has nearly 78,000 booth level officers (BLOs) and is appointing over 20,000 more for new polling stations, it said.

More than one lakh volunteers will be assisting genuine electors, particularly the old, sick, persons with disabilities, poor and other vulnerable groups during the special intensive revision.

All recognised national and state political parties have already appointed 1,54,977 booth level agents (BLAs). They can still appoint more, it pointed out.

BLAs are party workers who coordinate with BLOs during boreotation or revision of voters list.

EC said printing as well as door-to-door distribution of new enumeration forms for all the existing 7,89,69,844 electors of Bihar has already started in each of the 243 Assembly Constituencies of the state.

Out of the existing 7,89,69,844 electors, 4.96 crore electors, whose names are already in the last intensive revision of Electoral Roll on January 1, 2003, have to "simply verify so, fill the Enumeration Form and submit it".

