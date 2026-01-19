Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude strikes Leh–Ladakh, no immediate casualties reported

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake jolted the northwestern Kashmir region on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported, with the epicentre located in Leh–Ladakh. The tremor, felt across the Himalayan belt, prompted authorities to monitor the situation and caution residents about possible aftershocks.

According to the NCS, the quake occurred at 11:51:14 am, with its epicentre in the Leh–Ladakh region at a depth of 171 km. The tremor was felt across the seismically active Himalayan belt.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage,” authorities said, adding that the situation is being closely monitored. They also advised caution due to the possibility of aftershocks.

The earthquake comes a day after a separate magnitude 4.1 quake struck Afghanistan, underscoring heightened seismic activity in the broader region.

Experts note that shallow earthquakes tend to be more dangerous than deeper ones, as seismic waves travel a shorter distance before reaching the surface, often producing stronger ground shaking and a higher risk of damage and casualties.

Afghanistan has experienced multiple tremors in recent days. NCS data showed that on January 15, the region was hit by a magnitude 4.2 earthquake at a depth of 96 km, followed by a magnitude 3.8 quake on January 14 at a depth of 90 km.