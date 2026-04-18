'Donald Trump controls Modi fully': Rahul Gandhi at Tamil Nadu election rally

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday made a series of sharp allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an election rally in Tamil Nadu, linking domestic politics with international influence and raising questions over federal equations in the state.

He pointed to the prime minister’s recent appearance in Parliament and said it reflected a lack of confidence.

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"You saw yesterday (in Parliament) the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi completely lacking confidence," Rahul said on the delimitation bill.

"He (PM) could not even face the Opposition. He was sitting sideways. And the reason is, he is controlled by the United States. He signed the India-US deal that sold our country out," Rahul said while addressing an election rally here.

"Today, if Donald Trump tells Modi to jump, Modi jumps. If Donald Trump tells Modi to lie down, Modi lies down. Why? Because Donald Trump controls Modi fully. How does he control him? He controls through the Epstein files. He controls him because he knows Modi's financial systems and understands Modi's link with Adani," the Congress leader alleged.

The Union government has already dismissed references linking the Prime Minister to the Jeffrey Epstein case files, calling it “little more than trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal that deserves to be dismissed with the utmost contempt”.

Rahul Gandhi also said key sectors of the economy had been compromised. "He handed out our energy security and gave away our data, besides selling our farmers and small and medium industries."

On the constitutional amendment bill in Parliament, he said the Opposition had managed to stop what he called a larger political move. "They were trying to use the women's bill as camouflage to pass the delimitation bill. What they wanted to do was change the electoral map of India, reduce seats, representation of south India, the small states and north eastern states."

He added, "He said he was proud that the opposition joined forces and defeated the "nefarious design" of the BJP-led Centre."

A large part of the speech focused on Tamil Nadu’s political landscape and the upcoming Assembly election.

"The DMK-Congress alliance is going to sweep the elections in TN. And Modi and (Union Home Minister Amit) Shah will understand the power and the will of the people of Tamil Nadu," Rahul said.

On chief minister M.K. Stalin, he said the BJP could not exert pressure on him.

"He knows that Mr Stalin is independent and will not be pressurised. That is why he wants to remove Stalin and place a person he can control," the Congress leader said, referring indirectly to AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

"The Prime Minister could continue dreaming, but the reality will be strikingly visible on the day the Tamil Nadu Assembly election results were announced (on May 4) when the DMK-Congress combine would sweep the polls in the state," he said.

Rahul Gandhi also questioned the positioning of AIADMK in state politics. "Today's AIADMK is fundamentally different from the old. It is different because today's AIADMK is a mask for the BJP. It is the method by which the BJP-RSS wants to infiltrate Tamil Nadu. Why do they want to infiltrate Tamil Nadu? Because they hate your culture, tradition and your language."

He added, "Tamil was not an ordinary language and it is the soul of the people of Tamil Nadu." He also said, "The ED, CBI and Income Tax departments are used against them and their corruption is their biggest disadvantage."

Rahul Gandhi also spoke about ideological differences and Tamil Nadu’s role in social justice. "The BJP does not appreciate the Tamil mind, Tamil spirit, the spirit of freedom, or the intellectual freedom of the Tamil people. That is why they captured the soul of the AIADMK."

He added, "One of the things that irritates them most is Tamil Nadu's history of social justice. They do not like the idea that Tamil Nadu has followed the path of social justice, path of equality and fairness towards lower castes. This is something the whole of India must be proud of."

He said the opposition would resist BJP expansion in the state. "They can dream but we will never allow BJP-RSS to enter TN."

"I want you to know that I will protect the interests of TN and the Tamil people. I am your solider in Delhi. Whatever TN needs in Delhi, I will fight for that. I am proud of you; for what you have done for this country, your tradition, culture and language. In this election, remember we are fighting to keep the BJP-RSS out of the state," he said.