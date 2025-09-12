Doda couple’s livestream spat ends with both in jail amid MLA protest storm

A livestreamed spat between a couple in Doda has spiralled out of control for the family, with both landing in jail — the wife for voicing her support for jailed MLA Mehraj Malik and the husband for verbally abusing her for doing so.

Doda was rocked by anti-government protests in Jammu and Kashmir this week against the detention of the AAP MLA under the stringent Public Safety Act, prompting authorities to impose curfew-like restrictions.

The police have detained several people in connection with the protests, but the arrests that have turned into a public spectacle are those of political activist Fatima Begam and her husband Farooq Ahmed.

Fatima had livestreamed her support for Malik, but the wary husband, apparently thinking that this might land them in trouble, is seen in the video shouting at her to shut up.

The video shows Farooq verbally abusing Fatima, followed by a heated exchange of words. The woman says she is a political opponent of Malik, but her conscience doesn’t allow her to stay silent.

“He (Malik) cannot see the grief of people, and (out of frustration) he hurls abuses. We say sorry to DC (the deputy commissioner who was allegedly abused by the MLA) saab for this. But a person who represents one lakh people cannot be booked under the PSA,” Fatima says.

Farooq initially asks Fatima to stop saying so, and becomes furious when she refuses to relent. “What wrong have I done? I am not talking mindlessly but staying with justice,” Fatima replies when the husband asks whether she is out of her mind.

“This is my husband. They don’t allow you to stand with the truth. I want to ask the public. A person who stands with the truth, should she face this?” she asks.

After a scuffle between the couple, the video pauses abruptly.

Police sources said the couple had been taken into custody after the video was widely shared on social media, with Malik’s supporters seeing Fatima’s livestreaming of her comments as a show of defiance.

“The woman has been detained for violating the prohibitory order, and the husband for manhandling her,” an officer said.

An earlier video, shot before the controversial livestreaming, showed Fatima in a wheelchair being pushed by Farooq. Locals said she had been injured in a protest.