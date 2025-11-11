‘Diversionary tactic’: India rejects Shehbaz Sharif’s charge over Islamabad suicide attack

India on Tuesday unequivocally rejected as baseless Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's allegations linking a terror attack in Islamabad to New Delhi, and said it is a predictable tactic by "delirious" leadership of that country to "concoct" false narratives.

Hours after 12 people were killed in a suicide attack outside a court in the Pakistani capital city, Sharif accused groups "active with Indian support" of being involved in the strike.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the international community is well aware of the reality and will not be misled by Pakistan's "desperate" ploys.

"India unequivocally rejects the baseless and unfounded allegations being made by an obviously delirious Pakistani leadership," he said, responding to a query on the allegations.

"It is a predictable tactic by Pakistan to concoct false narratives against India in order to deflect the attention of its own public from the ongoing military-inspired constitutional subversion and power-grab unfolding within the country," he said.

The Sharif government has come under attack from Pakistan's opposition parties after it brought in a Constitutional amendment to create a new post of chief of defence forces.

"The international community is well aware of the reality and will not be misled by Pakistan's desperate diversionary ploys," Jaiswal said.

On the suicide attack in Islamabad, Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said the attacker wanted to enter the court complex, but after failing to do so, he detonated explosives near a police vehicle at the gate of the building.

While Prime Minister Sharif accused groups "active with Indian support" of being involved in the attack, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that the Afghan Taliban has sent a message through the bombing.

