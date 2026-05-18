PM Modi backs dialogue, diplomacy to resolve Ukraine and West Asia conflicts

India and Norway have firmed up a Green Strategic Partnership, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Store held wide-ranging talks during which they called for resolving the tensions in Ukraine and West Asia through dialogue and diplomacy.

The two leaders held talks on Monday focusing on expanding cooperation in areas such as clean energy, climate resilience, blue economy, green shipping, digital technology, space and Arctic research.

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"India and Norway both believe in a rules-based order, dialogue, and diplomacy. We are in agreement that no issue can be resolved through military conflict," Modi said in his televised media statement after the talks.

"Whether it is Ukraine or West Asia, we support and will continue to support, every effort toward an early end to the conflicts and the restoration of peace," he said.

Delving into India-Norway ties, Modi said the relations are being elevated to a Green Strategic Partnership.

"Through this strategic partnership, our companies will develop global solutions across sectors - from clean energy to climate resilience, and from the blue economy to green shipping - by combining India's scale, speed, and talent with Norway’s technology and capital," he said.

The prime minister said the 'Green Strategic Partnership' will be beneficial for the entire world.

The prime minister also touched upon the upswing in India-Europe ties and described it as a "golden era" of the relationship.

"Today, the world is passing through a period of instability and uncertainty. Whether it is Ukraine or West Asia, many parts of the world continue to face conflict. At such a time, India and Europe are entering a new golden era in their relationship." In his remarks, Modi thanked Norway for supporting India after last year's Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

"I was scheduled to visit Norway last year, but the trip had to be postponed due to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. During that difficult time, Norway stood firmly with India against terrorism, reflecting the strength of our friendship," he said.

"Today, as I visit Norway, I express my heartfelt gratitude for that solidarity," he added.

In his remarks, Modi also underlined the need for reform of global institutions to deal with emerging global challenges.

"We are also in agreement that reform of global institutions is essential to address the growing global challenges. And eliminating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations is our shared commitment," he said.

The prime minister met Store hours after landing in Oslo.

Modi also referred to the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement between India and the European Free Trade Association, describing it as a blueprint for ensuring shared progress and prosperity. He said the pact envisages USD 100 billion investment in India and creation of one million jobs over the next 15 years.

The prime minister said both sides agreed to deepen cooperation in sustainability, ocean energy, geology and health, while linking universities and start-up ecosystems in sectors such as engineering, artificial intelligence, cyber and digital technologies.

He said cooperation in skill development and talent mobility would also expand further.

Highlighting Arctic cooperation, Modi described Norway as an important country in the Arctic region and thanked it for supporting the operation of India's Arctic research station "Himadri".

He also welcomed the signing of an MoU between ISRO and the Norwegian Space Agency, saying it would give a new dimension to bilateral space cooperation.

Modi also hailed Norway's decision to join the India-led Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative. "As two major maritime nations, we will work together to strengthen cooperation in the marine economy, maritime security, and capacity building," he said.

The prime minister said the two sides also signed a triangular development cooperation agreement under which they would work together in countries of the Global South through India's digital public infrastructure projects.

From the Arctic to outer space, and from green shipping to food and energy security, cooperation between India and Norway was reaching new frontiers, Modi said.

A joint statement said the two prime ministers unequivocally and strongly condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism.

"The leaders called for dismantling of terror infrastructure and safe havens, and for decisive and concerted international efforts to combat terrorism in a comprehensive and sustained manner and in accordance with international law," it said.

"They reiterated their commitment for strong and concerted action against terrorists and terrorist groups, including those listed in the UNSC 1267 sanctions regime and their affiliates, proxies, sponsors, backers and financiers." "They reaffirmed strong commitment to continue taking active measures to disrupt the terror financing channels, including at the UN and FATF," it added.

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