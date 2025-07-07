MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Diarrhoea outbreak claims one life in Odisha's Ganjam district, over 140 hospitalised

Chief district medical officer (CDMO) Sukant Kumar Nayak said a team of doctors and paramedics was sent to the village after the first cases were reported

PTI Published 07.07.25, 12:29 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock picture.

Two persons have died and over 140 were taken ill following a diarrhoea outbreak in Odisha’s Ganjam district, officials said on Monday.

The first cases were reported from Ustapalli village in Digapahandi block on Saturday, they said.

Two persons died over the past three days, while 10 patients were shifted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur as their conditions worsened, they added.

The exact cause of the outbreak is yet to be ascertained, said a medical officer of the block.

"We had sent the water samples from the village for testing on Sunday. The report will come by Tuesday," she said.

Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Sukant Kumar Nayak said a team of doctors and paramedics was sent to the village after the first cases were reported.

He claimed that the situation is now under control.

An awareness drive has also been launched in the village so that people maintain proper hygiene, he said.

Digapahandi MLA Sidhant Mohapatra visited the affected village on Sunday.

Hundreds of people were taken ill after a diarrhoea outbreak in Jajpur district last month.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

