National Testing Agency (NTA)

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Candidates Can Choose Preferred Centres; Exam Duration Extended

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 15 May 2026
12:33 PM

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Summary
The National Testing Agency is scheduled to conduct the re-examination on June 21, 2026, while admit cards will be released on June 14
The testing agency has also extended the duration of the examination by 15 minutes

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has announced that candidates appearing for the re-NEET UG 2026 examination will be allowed to choose their preferred examination centres.

The National Testing Agency is scheduled to conduct the re-examination on June 21, 2026, while admit cards will be released on June 14.

The testing agency has also extended the duration of the examination by 15 minutes. The re-NEET UG 2026 exam will now be conducted from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

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Addressing concerns surrounding the controversy over the cancelled examination, Pradhan urged students and parents not to pay attention to rumours.

“Despite taking all precautions, there was a breach in the command chain. We take responsibility for it, and will fix it. Please understand,” the Union Minister said.

Announcing a major reform in the medical entrance examination system, Pradhan stated that from 2027 onwards, the NEET UG will be conducted entirely in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

The announcement came two days after the minister chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials to discuss modalities for conducting the re-examination in a “safe, transparent and credible manner.”

The meeting was attended by Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi, School Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar, NTA Director General Abhishek Singh, Central Board of Secondary Education Chairperson Rahul Singh and senior officials from Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

The original NEET UG 2026 examination was conducted on May 3, 2026, but was cancelled by the NTA on May 12 following allegations of paper leak and examination malpractices. The matter was subsequently handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation for investigation.

Last updated on 15 May 2026
12:34 PM
National Testing Agency (NTA) NEET UG NEET UG 2026 NTA
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