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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 28 April 2026

Dharmendra Pradhan reviews NCERT textbook supply, orders steps to prevent distribution delays

Stressing that no student should face inconvenience due to delays, the minister directed officials to strengthen supply chains, increase printing capacity where needed, and closely monitor last-mile delivery

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 28.04.26, 04:58 PM
Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan File picture

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday reviewed the availability, printing and distribution of NCERT textbooks for the ongoing academic session, directing officials to ensure timely delivery and prevent delays, especially in rural areas.

Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Sanjay Kumar, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Education and NCERT, attended the meeting.

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According to an official statement, Pradhan assessed the preparation of upcoming National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks and reviewed stock positions across states and Union territories. He also examined coordination with state authorities and distribution agencies to streamline supply.

Emphasising student convenience, the minister instructed officials to strengthen supply chains, increase printing capacity where required and closely track last-mile delivery.

He also highlighted the availability of digital textbooks through the e-Pathshala platform as an interim measure to ensure uninterrupted learning until physical copies reach all students, the statement added.

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