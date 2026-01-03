Dharamshala college student death triggers UGC probe, FIR against professor, three students

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has ordered a probe into the death of a 19-year-old woman student of a government degree college in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala, following allegations of ragging by senior students and sexual harassment by a college professor.

The UGC has constituted a fact-finding committee to examine the incident, even as a police investigation is underway.

“UGC has taken serious cognisance of the tragic death of a student at Govt. Degree College, Dharamshala. The UGC Anti-Ragging Helpline registered a suo-motu complaint based on media reports alleging ragging leading to suicide, while the college authorities have stated that the case is a death and not a suicide,” a senior UGC official said.

“A police inquiry is underway and UGC has constituted a Fact-Finding Committee to examine the incident. UGC assures that culprits will not be spared and that stringent action will follow. Student safety is paramount,” the official added.

According to police, three students — Harshita, Aakriti and Komolika — have been booked for ragging and voluntarily causing hurt, while a professor, Ashok Kumar, has been booked for sexual harassment. The woman died during treatment at a Ludhiana hospital on December 26. The case was registered on January 1 following a complaint by her father.

In his complaint, the father alleged that his daughter was beaten by the three senior students on September 18, 2025, and that the professor indulged in obscene acts with her. Due to the beating and harassment, the student was hospitalised and later died during treatment, the complaint said.

He further alleged that the incidents pushed his daughter into severe mental stress and fear, leading to a rapid deterioration in her health. He said a police complaint could not be lodged earlier as she was traumatised and hospitalised.

A case has been registered under Sections 75 (sexual harassment), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 3 of the Himachal Pradesh Educational Institution (Prohibition of) Ragging Act, 2009.

Confirming the registration of the case, Kangra Superintendent of Police Ashok Ratan said that all allegations are being thoroughly investigated. “Medical records, video evidence and statements of all concerned are being examined,” he said.

The case gained momentum after a video purportedly showing the student on her deathbed surfaced on social media. In the video, the woman accused the professor of indecent acts, mental harassment and intimidation after she objected to his behaviour.

The Telegraph Online could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

When asked the name of the professor, she replied, “Ashok sir.” Describing his conduct, she said, “Peeche padh jaate the. Ajeeb harkatein karte the.” She further alleged, “Touch wagerah karte the. Bahut kuch bolte the.”

Police said a complaint was initially received through the Chief Minister’s Sankalp Seva Helpline, but the student’s statement could not be recorded at the time due to her ill health. Her father’s statement was later recorded.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the student was enrolled in the college in 2024, allegedly faced ragging and failed her BA first-year examination. She stopped attending college after the results were declared in July 2025, and her name was struck off the rolls on August 21, 2025. She is believed to have visited the college again in September seeking admission, where she was informed that she would be admitted to the second year only if she cleared the re-evaluation, failing which she would have to re-enrol in the first year.

The accused professor has denied all allegations. He has reportedly said that the student had studied under him in a previous academic session and was not his student in the current session. Some teachers have come out in his support.

The incident has triggered political and social reactions. ABVP state secretary Nancy Atal said the accused should be brought to book to prevent such incidents in future. A CPI(M) delegation led by former Shimla mayor Sanjay Chauhan submitted a memorandum to the director general of police demanding an impartial probe by a senior officer. Chauhan said that as the woman belonged to the Dalit community, the case should be examined from all relevant aspects.

Social activist Ravi Kumar Dalit staged a dharna demanding a judicial inquiry, while Himachal Pradesh Scheduled Caste Commission chairperson Kuldeep Kumar said a report has been sought from the Kangra SP. Questioning the delay in the investigation, he warned of a protest outside the chief minister’s official residence if a judicial probe was not ordered.