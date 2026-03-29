Delhi University faces backlash over RSS events on campus as students, teachers protest

Students and teachers' groups have criticised Delhi University (DU) authorities for allowing colleges to host events under the RSS banner.

Over a dozen colleges under DU have hosted an event called Yuva Kumbh, where RSS functionaries are invited to speak on 100 years of the Sangh. Zakir Husain Delhi College on Friday hosted such a programme where RSS pracharak Indresh Kumar spoke in the presence of principal Narendra Singh.

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A student of the college said educational institutes should focus on learning, not promoting an ideology. "When the college administration denies auditorium access to students’ societies, but gives it to the RSS, it shows clear bias. No ideology should be officially accepted by the college. Our college claims it has no funds for basic facilities such as clean washrooms, but resources are available for such programmes. This shows wrong priorities. We strongly oppose this. The administration must treat everyone equally and focus on students’ basic needs first,” the student said.

The Indian National Teachers’ Congress (INTEC) condemned the growing and deeply disturbing trend of using DU college campuses to host RSS-led programmes. In a statement, members of INTEC and DU academic council — Prof. Neelam and Latika Gupta — said this systematic infiltration of publicly funded academic spaces was a dangerous attempt to normalise ideological dominance within institutions meant to remain secular, inclusive and academically autonomous.

“These events are neither part of any officially sanctioned DU programme nor endorsed by the education ministry. Yet, college infrastructure, administrative mechanisms, and student platforms are being utilised to facilitate them. RSS banners in some colleges show an alarming shift towards open saffronisation of educational spaces,” the statement said.

The SFI, which staged protests near the venue at Zakir Husain Delhi College, alleged the police resorted to force and manhandled the students.