Vijay follows path of former Tamil Nadu chief ministers, visits Karnataka's Mookambika Temple

C. Joseph Vijay visited Mookambika Temple at Kollur in Karnataka’s Udupi district on Friday, becoming the fourth Tamil Nadu chief minister to pray at the shrine while

in office.

According to officials, Vijay landed at Mangaluru airport at 1.20pm aboard a special flight from New Delhi and departed by road for Kollur, around 120km away, to offer prayers at the shrine. He was welcomed by Karnataka minister U.T. Khader at the airport.

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Karnataka police personnel escorted Vijay’s convoy, while an elite security team from the Tamil Nadu police travelled alongside.

Before entering the Mookambika temple, Vijay removed his trademark white shirt and draped a red zari shawl over his vest. He received a traditional “purnakumbha” welcome at the temple, where security was tightened and the entry of devotees restricted.

Before stepping into the sanctum, Vijay paid obeisance at the temple’s Dhwajasthambha (flagstaff), following the customary practice observed by

devotees.

Chief priest Ramachandra Adiga conducted the religious ceremonies on behalf of the visiting dignitary.

According to sources, Vijay spent nearly 20 minutes inside the temple.

He offered worship to Goddess Mookambika and presented a silver sword as an offering to the deity.

The three former Tamil Nadu chief ministers who had visited the temple were M.G. Ramachandran, his wife Janaki Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa. Janaki had served as the chief minister for 24 days from January 7, 1988. All of them were known for their strong spiritual association with the temple.

Despite intermittent rain, Vijay’s visit drew large crowds to the temple town, with many devotees and admirers gathering to witness the actor-turned-politician’s pilgrimage.