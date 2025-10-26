Delhi Police bust fake antacid unit in Ibrahimpur, seize over 91,000 sachets and raw materials

Delhi Police has unearthed a fake antacid manufacturing unit in north Delhi's Ibrahimpur area and arrested two persons, an official said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Sandeep Jain (45) and Jitender alias Chotu (23), both residents of Ibrahimpur, police said.

The counterfeit trade in India has evolved into a sprawling shadow industry, spanning everything from pharmaceuticals to packaged food. The fact that products like toothpaste and over-the-counter medicines are now part of this network highlights the scale of the crisis.

Acting on a complaint from an authorised antacid manufacturer, the Crime Branch conducted a raid and found a fully functional counterfeit unit replicating the original brand's packaging and production process, the police officer said.

"During the search, police recovered 91,257 sachets of fake products, 80 kg of raw material used in their preparation, 13 kg of company printed rolls, 54,780 stickers, 2,100 unprepared packets and a machine used for filling and packaging the sachets," he added.

Police said the unit was being operated by the accused, who had rented the premises and set up equipment to produce spurious health products resembling the original brand.

"The seized products were ready for large-scale circulation in the market, posing a serious threat to public health," the officer said.

Police said both the accused were remanded to two days' custody.

A few weeks ago, authorities in Gujarat have busted a factory that was allegedly manufacturing counterfeit Colgate toothpaste.

The unit, located in Gujarat's Kutch district, was found producing fake toothpaste in large quantities.

In August 2025, Delhi Police's crime branch exposed a large-scale racket producing and distributing fake consumer goods, including ENO antacids, Sensodyne toothpaste, and cigarettes.

Manufacturing often happens in small-scale units that mimic the packaging of legitimate companies so effectively that even seasoned consumers struggle to tell the difference.

Consuming counterfeit products can pose serious health risks. Fake antacids, for instance, may contain harmful chemicals or incorrect dosages that can cause stomach irritation, acid reflux, or allergic reactions.



