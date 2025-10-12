Fake in Gujarat: After IPL, court, Anupam Kher as Gandhi… now it’s Colgate toothpaste's turn

Authorities in Gujarat have busted a factory that was allegedly manufacturing counterfeit Colgate toothpaste.

The unit, located in Gujarat's Kutch district, was found producing fake toothpaste in large quantities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police have arrested one person, reportedly identified as Rajesh Makwana, in connection with the case. Goods worth around Rs 9.43 lakh, including counterfeit toothpaste, packaging materials, and manufacturing equipment, were seized from the site.

The accused allegedly used cheap and substandard ingredients to replicate the appearance of genuine Colgate products, according to a report by DeshGujarat. The counterfeit toothpaste was reportedly sold in local markets under the guise of being authentic.

The Telegraph Online had earlier reported how Gujarat, the land of the fabled entrepreneurial spirit, has been throwing up such baffling headlines of scamming and phishing in recent times.

It reported scamming to the extent of having examples of a fake toll plaza, fake IPL matches, a fake court and fake cash with Anupam Kher as Gandhi.

Authorities are now tracing the distribution network to identify where the fake products were supplied.

The counterfeit trade in India has evolved into a sprawling shadow industry, spanning everything from pharmaceuticals to packaged food. The fact that products like toothpaste and over-the-counter medicines are now part of this network highlights the scale of the crisis.

"Recently, a racket manufacturing fake Sensodyne toothpaste, fake Eno, and fake Gold Flake cigarettes was busted in Delhi. Think about it-if even essentials like toothpaste and medicine are being faked, what is really safe anymore? These are not just frauds; they are slow poisons disguised as daily products that we unknowingly consume”, read a post on X.

In July 2025, police in Surat raided a fake masala manufacturing unit at Chamunda Industrial Estate, where five people were arrested for producing duplicate Maggi and Everest masalas.

In August 2025, Delhi Police's crime branch exposed a large-scale racket producing and distributing fake consumer goods, including ENO antacids, Sensodyne toothpaste, and cigarettes.

Manufacturing often happens in small-scale units that mimic the packaging of legitimate companies so effectively that even seasoned consumers struggle to tell the difference.

Consuming counterfeit products can pose serious health risks. Fake antacids, for instance, may contain harmful chemicals or incorrect dosages that can cause stomach irritation, acid reflux, or allergic reactions.

Counterfeit toothpaste, on the other hand, may include toxic substances or harsh abrasives that can damage teeth and gums over time.